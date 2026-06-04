A new reuse symbol aims to be as recognisable as the recycling logo - and make more of a difference

clock • 5 min read
A global competition was launched to create a symbol that is as recognisable as the recycling logo and as culturally resonant as other enduring global icons such as the peace sign. Rebrand Reuse, CC BY-NC-ND
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A global competition was launched to create a symbol that is as recognisable as the recycling logo and as culturally resonant as other enduring global icons such as the peace sign. Rebrand Reuse, CC BY-NC-ND

A new universal symbol for reuse aims to encourage the switch from single-use to reusable packaging and the development of a more integrated reuse systems worldwide. Reuse systems reduce the use of...

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