Fieldwork Robotics secures £3m backing to trial berry-picking robots on UK farms

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Fieldworks Robotics
Image:

Credit: Fieldworks Robotics

Funding includes £2.2m from latest investment round led by climate technology investor Elbow Beach

A developer of crop-harvesting robots has secured more than £3m in investment and grant funding as it gears up to begin trialling its technology at fruit and vegetable farms in the UK. Fieldwork Robotics...

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