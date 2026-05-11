Fieldwork Robotics secures £3m backing to trial berry-picking robots on UK farms

Funding includes £2.2m from latest investment round led by climate technology investor Elbow Beach
A developer of crop-harvesting robots has secured more than £3m in investment and grant funding as it gears up to begin trialling its technology at fruit and vegetable farms in the UK. Fieldwork Robotics...
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