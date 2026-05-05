ArcelorMittal accused of backsliding on 2030 emissions goals

Global steelmaking giant dilutes its emissions-intensity target for 2030, blaming 'concerns around competitiveness, reindustrialisation, inflation, and energy security'
ArcelorMittal has been accused of backsliding on its climate commitments, after the global steel giant blamed "concerns around competitiveness, reindustrialisation, inflation, and energy security" for...
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