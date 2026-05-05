Tony Blair Institute urges Europe to pursue 'electrostate' energy strategy

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Report calls for continent-wide push to accelerate grid development, curb power costs, and ramp up electrification efforts

The Tony Blair Institute (TBI) has once again waded into the debate over the direction of the UK and Europe's climate and energy strategy, simultaneously calling for an acceleration of electrification...

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