Defra to consult on long-awaited supply chain deforestation rules

Plans for long-awaited ban on the sale of products linked to illegal overseas deforestation have been confirmed by the government
A long-awaited ban on businesses selling products linked to illegal deforestation in their supply chains could finally be on the horizon for the UK, after the government today announced plans to hold a...
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