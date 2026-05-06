ENA launches new flexibility standard to boost network efficiency

New standard aims to make it easier for devices to automatically turn on or off to help stabilise the grid
The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has announced the launch of a new international flexibility standard to support the growing market for flexible grid services that are likely to prove critical to...
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