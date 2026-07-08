Severn Trent Water escapes fine for 'serious' past failings after slashing sewage spills

Water supplier accepts 'unacceptable' past sewer and drainage duty breaches, but avoids fine from Ofwat after investing in infrastructure upgrades that have reduced pollution spills
Severn Trent Water has escaped a fine for "serious and unacceptable" past sewer and drainage failings, after investing tens of millions of pounds in infrastructure upgrades that have seen the water firm's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis