Regenerative agriculture is now a food security imperative

clock • 6 min read
Regenerative agriculture is now a food security imperative

The UK financial system still treats regenerative agriculture is 'high risk', writes Marc Palahi, CEO of the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance and chief nature officer at Lombard Odier

Last month, while fridges and freezer in major supermarkets were marked with printed notices as customers encountered empty aisles, University of Oxford professor Paul Behrens urged the government to act...

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