'Credibility gap': Are corporate regenerative farming programmes delivering on their promise?

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Many of the world's biggest food firms are ramping up support for regenerative agriculture, but as a new report from FAIRR warns strategies remain 'fragmented and under-resourced'

The share of food companies setting quantified regenerative agriculture targets has fallen from 35 per cent in 2023 to 28 per cent in 2026, as the so-called 'credibility gap' between corporate sustainable...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Virgin Media O2 sets out transition plan to reach net zero by 2040

How DeKiln is harnessing 'biomimicry' to create tiles with a 94 per cent lower carbon footprint than ceramics

More on Supply chain

Defra to consult on long-awaited supply chain deforestation rules
Supply chain

Defra to consult on long-awaited supply chain deforestation rules

Plans for long-awaited ban on the sale of products linked to illegal overseas deforestation have been confirmed by the government

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 June 2026 • 6 min read
Carrots, sticks, and AI: How can businesses tackle evolving Scope 3 emissions?
Supply chain

Carrots, sticks, and AI: How can businesses tackle evolving Scope 3 emissions?

BusinessGreen's latest webinar unpacked why supply and value chains remain the biggest net zero challenge for many businesses, and explored how some firms are successfully tackling stubborn emissions 'hotspots'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 June 2026 • 13 min read
'Underestimated choke point': How Amazon droughts could hit up to $50m in UK soy imports
Supply chain

'Underestimated choke point': How Amazon droughts could hit up to $50m in UK soy imports

Invest in rainforest protection now or expect future shocks bigger than the 2008 financial crisis, Zero Carbon Analytics report warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 June 2026 • 6 min read