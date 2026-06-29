'Credibility gap': Are corporate regenerative farming programmes delivering on their promise?

Many of the world's biggest food firms are ramping up support for regenerative agriculture, but as a new report from FAIRR warns strategies remain 'fragmented and under-resourced'
The share of food companies setting quantified regenerative agriculture targets has fallen from 35 per cent in 2023 to 28 per cent in 2026, as the so-called 'credibility gap' between corporate sustainable...
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