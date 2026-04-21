Government promises to 'break the link' between gas and power prices

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
Government promises to 'break the link' between gas and power prices

Reforms to renewables subsidy regime aims to help curb electricity costs, but some experts argue market shake-up still leaves gas playing a key role in setting power prices

The government has today provided more details on how it intends to "break the influence of gas on electricity prices", as part of a wider package of measures designed to accelerate clean energy development...

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