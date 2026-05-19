Energy bills forecast to rise by over £200 from July

Cornwall Insight predicts average annual domestic energy bills set to rise by around 13 per cent, as Iran War continues to fuel high oil and gas prices
Energy bills are expected to rise by £209 to £1,850 a year for a typical dual fuel household from July, according to the latest forecast from influential analyst firm Cornwall Insight. The company said...
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