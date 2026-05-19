Energy bills forecast to rise by over £200 from July

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Cornwall Insight predicts average annual domestic energy bills set to rise by around 13 per cent, as Iran War continues to fuel high oil and gas prices

Energy bills are expected to rise by £209 to £1,850 a year for a typical dual fuel household from July, according to the latest forecast from influential analyst firm Cornwall Insight. The company said...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Study: Moorland burning exposing millions of people to unsafe air pollution

Pod boosts depot charging capabilities with EO Charging acquisition

More on Energy

BloombergNEF: Energy security now 'driving force' behind accelerating clean energy boom
Energy

BloombergNEF: Energy security now 'driving force' behind accelerating clean energy boom

Global adoption of clean technologies is gathering pace, paving the way for a significant reduction in fossil fuel reliance

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 May 2026 • 5 min read
Energy bills forecast to rise by over £200 from July
Energy

Energy bills forecast to rise by over £200 from July

Cornwall Insight predicts average annual domestic energy bills set to rise by around 13 per cent, as Iran War continues to fuel high oil and gas prices

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 May 2026 • 4 min read
How can companies best navigate the era of energy market volatility?
Energy

How can companies best navigate the era of energy market volatility?

BusinessGreen's latest webinar explored how businesses are responding to rising costs, constant policy shifts, and evolving Scope 2 reporting requirements by developing more flexible and sophisticated energy sourcing strategies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 May 2026 • 10 min read