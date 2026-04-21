Booking.com: Around three quarters of Brits factor climate impacts into holiday plans

Nearly half of British holidaymakers view extreme weather as a major source of travel stress, driving a shift in where and when trips are booked
Almost three quarters of Brits factor extreme weather risks and climate impacts into deciding where and when they go on holiday, with accommodation providers already feeling the impact of climate-related...
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