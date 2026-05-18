Local election fallout, oil industry re-sets, and lab-grown meat breakthroughs

The BG team reflects on major gains for Reform and the Green Party in the latest local elections, and the picks out the green policy detail from the King’s Speech
In BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing, James and Michael discuss a decidedly mixed set of local election results for the UK's low carbon economy, which saw gains for parties that have pledged to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis