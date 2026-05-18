Local election fallout, oil industry re-sets, and lab-grown meat breakthroughs

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: May part two

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read

The BG team reflects on major gains for Reform and the Green Party in the latest local elections, and the picks out the green policy detail from the King’s Speech

In BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing, James and Michael discuss a decidedly mixed set of local election results for the UK's low carbon economy, which saw gains for parties that have pledged to...

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