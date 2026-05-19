Study: Moorland burning exposing millions of people to unsafe air pollution

Campaigners urge government to introduce more effective system of licensing to regulate grouse moor management
Routine burning of moorland, primarily to manage grouse moors, is leaving millions of people exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution each year. That is according to new research from the University...
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