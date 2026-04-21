Are peak CO2 emissions in sight? Five key takeaways from the IEA's Global Energy Review

From accelerating electrification to declining fossil fuel demand, BusinessGreen rounds up the headlines from the IEA's latest global energy snapshot
The International Energy Agency's (IEA) latest annual review of the global energy landscape could scarcely have come at a more fraught time, with the world having been thrust into yet another fossil fuel...
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