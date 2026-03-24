'Energy sovereignty': Government to confirm Future Homes Standard as part of latest clean energy drive

Strengthened building standards, approval for 'plug-in solar' panels, and new offer of cheaper power on windy days to all feature in package of measures to bolster UK energy security
The government will today confirm its long-awaited Future Homes Standard, as part of a new package of measures designed to boost clean energy generation and curb fossil fuel imports in response to the...
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