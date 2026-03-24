'Switch and Save': Government urged to embrace reforms that promise to curb energy bills

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
'Switch and Save': Government urged to embrace reforms that promise to curb energy bills

Electrify Britain campaign sets out package of policy recommendations that aim to reduce energy bills and make it easier for households to switch to clean technologies

The government is facing fresh calls to deliver a series of reforms that promise to curb domestic energy bills, which according to a new analysis were on track to rise even before the conflict in the Middle...

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