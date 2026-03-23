Anton Nikitin, chief sustainability officer for Lithuania's largest city, shares lessons learned from Vilnius' stint as Europe’s 'Green Capital'
Forty-five per cent of the 8.2 billion people on the planet currently live in cities, according to recent estimates by the United Nations which predict that by 2050 two-thirds of global population growth...
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