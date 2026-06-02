Study: 2025 costliest year on record for wildfires

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Research from University of East Anglia warns human-caused climate change is making fires more extreme and damaging, leading to increased financial costs

Human-caused climate change is making wildfires more deadly and costly in terms of both financial damages and levels of destruction caused, with last year proving the costliest year to date for wildfires,...

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