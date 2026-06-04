'We all have a role to play': Major new study claims an equitable net zero transition is 'materially possible'

Political choices rather than 'technical impossibility' are the key barrier to achieving higher living standards while meeting global climate goals, leading economists claim
Higher living standards and greater wealth equality are both deliverable on a global scale without breaching the world's carbon budgets, provided governments commit to "rapid and urgent" decarbonisation...
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