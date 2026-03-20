Amazon joins Prince William's Earthshot Prize as founding partner

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Amazon / The Earthshot Prize
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Credit: Amazon / The Earthshot Prize

Under the partnership Amazon will support the roll out of Earthshot's finalist ideas and technologies across its worldwide operations

Amazon has joined global environmental prize and platform The Earthshot Prize as a founding partner, in a move that will support the delivery of the ideas and technologies developed by the prize's finalists....

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