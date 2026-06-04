Environment Agency and Natural England reveal progress on planning timeline targets

Environmental regulators responded to almost all consultations and major infrastructure applications within agreed timescales, new official data shows
The government's efforts to speed up planning processes across the UK appear to be making progress, after new official data this week revealed environmental regulators are now meeting or exceeding key...
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