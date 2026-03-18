'There is enough land to deliver our vision': Defra unveils long-awaited Land Use Framework for England

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Government publishes first ever broad framework for managing competing demands for land in England for farming, nature, energy and housing

The government has set out its first ever broad framework for better managing how land is used across England, in a bid to balance competing demands for food production, energy infrastructure, housing...

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Michael Holder
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