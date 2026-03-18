'A competitiveness engine for Europe': Almost 150 firms rally against mooted ETS overhaul

Open letter backed by almost 150 major manufacturers, corporates, and investors argues EU's flagship climate policy must remain 'predictable, credible, and ambitious'
Almost 150 major corporates, industrial manufacturers, and investors have urged the EU not to pause or weaken the bloc's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), arguing maintaining a robust, predictable cap-and-trade...
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