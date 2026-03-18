For too long, fragmented decision-making led to false choices on land use

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds' speech at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors to launch the government's Land Use Framework for England
The work of surveyors has always sat at the intersection of land, people, and society. The story of mapping our land is a long one. Almost a thousand years ago, William the Conqueror commissioned the...
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