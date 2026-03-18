'A big step forward': The green economy reacts to the Land Use Framework

Politicians, farmers, businesses, nature groups, and climate campaigners react to the government's long-awaited plan for managing competing demands on land across England
The government has today published its long-awaited Land Use Framework, providing England's first formal strategy for better balancing competing demands on land from food production, energy infrastructure,...
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