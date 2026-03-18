'There is enough land to deliver our vision': Defra unveils new Land Use Framework for England

Government publishes first formal strategy for managing competing demands for land in England from farming, nature, energy, and housing
The government has set out its first ever formal policy framework for better managing how land is used across England, in a bid to balance competing demands for food production, energy infrastructure,...
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