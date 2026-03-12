Electric vehicle prices fall in Europe for first time in five years

New Transport & Environment analysis shows EU's tougher CO2 rules helped drive down price of electric vehicles across the bloc by four per cent
The average price of an electric car in the EU has fallen for the first time since 2020, driven by the release of more affordable models to comply with the bloc's new vehicle emissions standards. That...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis