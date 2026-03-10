CDP and Google fellowship aims to harness AI to bolster climate adaptation efforts

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Environmental disclosure non-profit and tech giant’s charitable arm to create new tool to help transform how cities, states, and regions apply CDP's dataset

CDP has today launched a fellowship with Google's charitable arm that aims to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology to transform how cities, states, and regions use environmental data...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

The SMI's Jennifer Jordan-Saifi: 'To help global governments, the private sector needs to be in the same rooms'

Future Homes Standard: More than two thirds of Brits want solar panels on all new houses

More on Technology

Study: AI could be used to turn data centres into 'power flexible' assets to ease grid constraints
Technology

Study: AI could be used to turn data centres into 'power flexible' assets to ease grid constraints

UK's first trial of AI grid technology shows data centres can adjust power needs in real time, rather than be 'always on' assets

Amber Rolt
clock 04 March 2026 • 3 min read
Fairphone calls on tech industry to recognise biodiversity as core business risk
Technology

Fairphone calls on tech industry to recognise biodiversity as core business risk

New study warns tech companies’ climate-focused strategies are overlooking biodiversity damage in the industry's supply chain

Amber Rolt
clock 04 March 2026 • 3 min read
Landfill to lettuce: 'World first' landfill gas-powered veg growing dome unveiled in Wiltshire
Technology

Landfill to lettuce: 'World first' landfill gas-powered veg growing dome unveiled in Wiltshire

Operator Sustain Wiltshire claims 'groundbreaking' technology has potential to slash food waste, cut production costs, and curb emissions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 27 February 2026 • 3 min read