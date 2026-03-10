LEGO builds on sustainability efforts with new green materials milestone

clock • 3 min read
Credit: LEGO Group
Image:

Credit: LEGO Group

Company posts record results, as confirms it cut use of virgin fossil-based materials for its toy bricks in 2025

LEGO Group today announced it has passed a "major sustainability milestone" by reaching 52 per cent renewable and recycled content in the materials it purchases to make its toy bricks throughout 2025,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Mini Eggs switch to 65 per cent sustainable packaging in time for Easter

Volvo meets 2025 goal to cut emissions up to 35 per cent

More on Management

The case for more business heroes
Management

The case for more business heroes

At a time when climate action is under fire, corporate leaders still have the power to accelerate decarbonisation efforts and secure their place in history - if they choose to do so

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 February 2026 • 4 min read
Study: C-suite values determine whether corporate climate goals 'live or die'
Management

Study: C-suite values determine whether corporate climate goals 'live or die'

Environmental action much more likely at firms where top executives take the lead in driving sustainability measures

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 23 February 2026 • 2 min read
The resilience we don't talk about
Management

The resilience we don't talk about

Maintaining personal resilience should be a top priority for everyone working to tackling the climate and nature crises - but in a high-pressure world, that can be challenging, writes Forum for the Future's Sally Uren

Sally Uren, Forum for the Future
clock 23 February 2026 • 5 min read