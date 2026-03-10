Mini Eggs switch to 65 per cent sustainable packaging in time for Easter

Recycled packaging for popular Easter treat estimated to use 100 tonnes of post consumer recycled plastic
Cadbury owner Mondelēz International has joined forces with packaging group Amcor to switch three of its Cadbury Mini Eggs bags to 65 per cent certified recycled plastic packaging ahead of its annual Easter...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis