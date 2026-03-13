Study: Leading global cities have slashed air pollution since 2010

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

London among group of cities to have drastically reduced air pollution through the roll out of cycle lanes, improved data collection, and traffic management measures

London, Beijing, and San Francisco have been named among a group of 19 global cities that have delivered "remarkable reductions" in air pollution, reducing toxic pollutants by at least 20 per cent since...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

UK Power Networks and Octopus Energy team up to fast-track Vehicle-to-Grid deployment

Just Eat to deliver plastic-free takeaway boxes across European markets

More on Management

Study: Leading global cities have slashed air pollution since 2010
Management

Study: Leading global cities have slashed air pollution since 2010

London among group of cities to have drastically reduced air pollution through the roll out of cycle lanes, improved data collection, and traffic management measures

Amber Rolt
clock 13 March 2026 • 3 min read
LEGO builds on sustainability efforts with new green materials milestone
Management

LEGO builds on sustainability efforts with new green materials milestone

Company posts record results, as confirms it cut use of virgin fossil-based materials for its toy bricks in 2025

Amber Rolt
clock 10 March 2026 • 3 min read
The case for more business heroes
Management

The case for more business heroes

At a time when climate action is under fire, corporate leaders still have the power to accelerate decarbonisation efforts and secure their place in history - if they choose to do so

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 February 2026 • 4 min read