Study: Physical climate risks emerging faster than financial frameworks are adapting

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

CISL calls for renewed effort to fold physical climate hazards, insurance adequacy, and adaptation and resilience investments into standard credit assessments

Banks are struggling to fully price physical climate risks into their lending decisions, as the threat posed by climate impacts is evolving faster than financial risk frameworks can adapt That is the...

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Stuart Stone
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