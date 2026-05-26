Study: Physical climate risks emerging faster than financial frameworks are adapting

CISL calls for renewed effort to fold physical climate hazards, insurance adequacy, and adaptation and resilience investments into standard credit assessments
Banks are struggling to fully price physical climate risks into their lending decisions, as the threat posed by climate impacts is evolving faster than financial risk frameworks can adapt That is the...
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