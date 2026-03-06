Study: Global warming accelerating even faster than previously thought

New analysis reveals first statistically significant evidence of acceleration in rate of global warming over the past decade
Global warming is accelerating at an even faster rate than previously thought, according to a major new study that suggests the world could breach the 1.5C warming threshold set under the Paris Agreement...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis