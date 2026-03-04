'Painfully clear': Report warns the UK is running out of time to deliver on nature promises

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report warns UK is falling short on legally-binding nature targets for 2030, but rapid progress remains within reach

The UK is currently badly off track to meet international commitments and legally-binding targets to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, despite promises to deliver a decade of action for nature....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

ASA cracks down on British Gas and Hive over cost-saving claims

Oatly ruling: What terms can plant-based food brands use?

More on Biodiversity

'Nature's engineers': Nattergal launches first beaver-created biodiversity credits
Biodiversity

'Nature's engineers': Nattergal launches first beaver-created biodiversity credits

Leading nature recovery project to issue Biodiversity Net Gain Units linked to release of family of beavers in Lincolnshire river

Amber Rolt
clock 26 February 2026 • 3 min read
'Major blind spot': Supply chains depleting grasslands and wetlands four times faster than forests
Biodiversity

'Major blind spot': Supply chains depleting grasslands and wetlands four times faster than forests

Research warns extensive conversion of grasslands and wetlands is being driven by global food, animal feed, and bioenergy demand

Amber Rolt
clock 26 February 2026 • 3 min read
Protecting profits and nature go hand in hand
Biodiversity

Protecting profits and nature go hand in hand

The COP17 UN Biodiversity Summit in Armenia later this year must push to accelerate nature in corporate transition planning, write WWF's Nicolas Poolen and CDP's Scott Twigg

Nicolas Poolen, WWF International, and Scott Twigg, CDP
clock 25 February 2026 • 3 min read