Study: UK agroforestry adoption held back by lack of advice for farmers

clock • 2 min read
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Credit: iStock

New study claims better integrating tree and shrub planting into farming systems would boost farm productivity, biodiversity and soil health

Wider adoption of agroforestry in the UK could improve farming productivity, boost biodiversity and improve soil health, according to a new study from the University of Reading. Agroforestry involves...

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