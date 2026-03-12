Initiative aims to secure up to £10m to help restore ancient and habitat-rich woodlands that can connect with a wider nature network twice the size of Glasgow
Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority has been awarded over £670,000 in National Lottery funding to help develop plans for a major long-term restoration project for rare, ancient and habitat-rich...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis