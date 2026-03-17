More than 600 flood defence projects to benefit from £1.4bn in government funding this year

Environment Agency provides details on historic funding programme, which is set to deliver new flood barriers, coastal defences, and natural flood management measures
More than 600 flood defence projects are to receive a share of £1.4bn funding announced by the Environment Agency today, as the government seeks to better protect tens of thousands of homes and businesses...
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