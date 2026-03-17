Faith in Nature's brand director, Simeon Rose, explains why there's no better creative brief than making people care about the need to protect the natural world
Simeon Rose brand director at Faith In Nature and co-creator of Nature on the Board. With a background in advertising, Rose joined Faith In Nature in 2017, where he would play an integral role in the company...
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