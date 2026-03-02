How precision bred hemp could remove more than 1.7 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030

Charles Clowes, research director and co-founder of Precision Plants, explains how the Innovate UK-backed firm is unlocking both environmental benefits and rural revenue streams using climate resilient hemp
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? Charles Clowes: Mark Turner and I founded Precision Plants after three years developing the Bud & Tender CBD oil brand from 2018....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis