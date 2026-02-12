Networks recruiting for traditional engineering roles, as well as for positions working on cyber security, data analysis, and environmental management
Over 800 apprenticeships are to be offered by the UK's energy network operators this year, according to industry data released today to mark Apprenticeship Week. The Energy Networks Association (ENA)...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis