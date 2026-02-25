Ambitious heat network rollout could save UK £161bn by 2050

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

District heating networks promise to cut generation costs and require less investment than individual air source heat pumps in every scenario tested by ADE Heat Networks

The widespread roll out of heat networks across the UK could slash carbon emissions and deliver cost savings of up to £6.45bn a year, according to new industry figures that suggest district heating systems...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

UEFA accused of watering down net zero goal in latest sustainability strategy

Omnibus Package: EU Council signs off corporate reporting and due diligence reforms

More on Infrastructure

Vattenfall secures green light for all-electric Bristol heat network
Infrastructure

Vattenfall secures green light for all-electric Bristol heat network

Plans approved for giant heat pump at Bath Road Energy Centre that promises to provide low carbon heating and hot water to thousands of homes and businesses

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 February 2026 • 2 min read
CCUS: Report warns carbon capture projects still face challenging 'financing gap'
Infrastructure

CCUS: Report warns carbon capture projects still face challenging 'financing gap'

Sustainable Markets Initiative sets out roadmap for the finance sector to better support carbon capture utilisation and storage development

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 February 2026 • 4 min read
Water resilience is Britain's next infrastructure test
Infrastructure

Water resilience is Britain's next infrastructure test

As intensifying flooding and drought across the UK shows, there is no overnight fix for water resilience - but the government's Water White Paper shows real ambition, writes Labour MP Steve Race

Steve Race MP
clock 17 February 2026 • 3 min read