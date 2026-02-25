Ambitious heat network rollout could save UK £161bn by 2050

District heating networks promise to cut generation costs and require less investment than individual air source heat pumps in every scenario tested by ADE Heat Networks
The widespread roll out of heat networks across the UK could slash carbon emissions and deliver cost savings of up to £6.45bn a year, according to new industry figures that suggest district heating systems...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis