Report: Light-touch measures could save Britain £3.8bn in grid constraint costs

Britain can reduce need to 'turn down' wind farms even as more renewables come online without need for major infrastructure upheavals, LCD Delta research finds
Improving the efficiency and capacity of Britain's power network to maximise existing and forthcoming renewable and clean electricity capacity could save up to £3.8bn in grid bottleneck costs by 2030 without...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis