Over 250 investors back revamped Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

Relaunch of influential initiative will see member companies back updated commitment, after backlash against previous net zero rules
The Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative has today officially relaunched, following its controversial decision to drop requirements for member companies to formally commit to meeting net zero emissions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis