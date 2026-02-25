Over 250 investors back revamped Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
The City of London, viewed from Stave Hill / Credit: iStock
Image:

The City of London, viewed from Stave Hill / Credit: iStock

Relaunch of influential initiative will see member companies back updated commitment, after backlash against previous net zero rules

The Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative has today officially relaunched, following its controversial decision to drop requirements for member companies to formally commit to meeting net zero emissions...

