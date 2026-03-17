Study: 95 per cent of sustainability budgets to be maintained or increased in 2026

Responsible sourcing passed a 'tipping point' last year as businesses responded to trade tariffs, supply chain disruption, and fragmented regulations, new research claims
Almost 95 per cent of responsible sourcing professionals have revealed their sustainability and risk management budgets are being maintained or increased this year, according to a survey of 600 global...
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