UK Power Networks and Octopus Energy team up to fast-track Vehicle-to-Grid deployment

Credit: UK Power Networks
Credit: UK Power Networks

Partners launch UK's first instant-approval process for connecting Vehicle-to-Grid chargers, in bid to speed up rollout of technologies that turn electric vehicles into 'mini power stations'

UK Power Networks has joined forces with Octopus Energy to deliver a 'UK-first' approach for fast-tracking the roll out of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technologies that allow households charging electric vehicles...

Ambitious heat network rollout could save UK £161bn by 2050
Infrastructure

Ambitious heat network rollout could save UK £161bn by 2050

District heating networks promise to cut generation costs and require less investment than individual air source heat pumps in every scenario tested by ADE Heat Networks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 February 2026 • 3 min read
Vattenfall secures green light for all-electric Bristol heat network
Infrastructure

Vattenfall secures green light for all-electric Bristol heat network

Plans approved for giant heat pump at Bath Road Energy Centre that promises to provide low carbon heating and hot water to thousands of homes and businesses

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 February 2026 • 2 min read
CCUS: Report warns carbon capture projects still face challenging 'financing gap'
Infrastructure

CCUS: Report warns carbon capture projects still face challenging 'financing gap'

Sustainable Markets Initiative sets out roadmap for the finance sector to better support carbon capture utilisation and storage development

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 February 2026 • 4 min read