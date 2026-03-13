UK Power Networks and Octopus Energy team up to fast-track Vehicle-to-Grid deployment

Partners launch UK's first instant-approval process for connecting Vehicle-to-Grid chargers, in bid to speed up rollout of technologies that turn electric vehicles into 'mini power stations'
UK Power Networks has joined forces with Octopus Energy to deliver a 'UK-first' approach for fast-tracking the roll out of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technologies that allow households charging electric vehicles...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis