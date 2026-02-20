Conservative Environment Network accuses Labour, SNP, and Reform of 'letting Scottish workers down' by failing to adequately plan for North Sea transition
A robust plan to unleash investment in new nuclear power plants, geothermal energy projects, and comprehensive skills programmes is urgently needed to help workers in the North Sea oil and gas industry...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis