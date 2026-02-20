Winter Olympics 2026: How the Milano Cortina athletes' village became a green building showcase

BusinessGreen explores how a 'fossil-free' building model has not only surpassed regulatory expectations, but offered a blueprint for low-carbon urban development
If the Winter Olympics can get the Great British public screaming at their TVs over skeleton, curling, and snowboard cross, could it do the same for the climate crisis? In a year when extreme heat has...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis