UK Green Business Awards entry deadline: One week to go

There is just one week left for companies, individuals, and projects to submit an entry for the UK Green Business Awards 2026 ahead of the entry deadline on Friday 27th February.

Companies, project developers, sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and campaigners from across the green economy are invited to submit their entries ahead of the deadline to be in with a chance of making the shortlist for this year's awards.

The finalists will then be announced next month, ahead of the awards dinner and glittering awards ceremony, which will take place during London Climate Action Week on the evening of Wednesday 24th June.

The flagship awards - which are now in the their fourth year and act as the successor to the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards that first launched in 2010 - are expected to bring together over 600 senior figures from across the UK's burgeoning green economy.

"The UK Green Business Awards are always a wonderful celebration of a green economy that continues to go from strength to strength - and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "The awards always offer a great opportunity to showcase the many leading businesses, innovative projects, and inspiring individuals who are working to build an economy that is more sustainable and prosperous for all.

"Many of the finalists at the awards over the past decade have gone to on to enjoy remarkable success, underscoring how green business models and clean tech innovations are reshaping the economy, bolstering resilience, and driving commercial returns. We'd urge all companies working to advance the green economy to enter this year's awards and seize the chance to highlight and celebrate the remarkable work they are doing."

All the finalists for this year's UK Green Business Awards will be considered by a panel of expert judges from across the green economy, with the winners and highly commended entries then announced at the awards ceremony and gala dinner in June.

Entrants have a wide range of categories to consider, including renewable energy project of the year, marketing campaign of the year, innovation of the year, small business of the year, and the coveted company of the year.

Companies, projects, and individuals looking for advice on what makes a strong entry can check out BusinessGreen's recent guide and webinar, where judges offered their tips on what they are looking for in a submission.

This year's UK Green Business Awards are delivered with support from our sponsors Osborne Clarke and Radley Yeldar and partners London Climate Action Week and the Great Big Green Week.

You can check out further details on sponsorship opportunities for the UK Green Business Awards and Women in Green Business Awards 2026, which will take place this autumn, through the awards website.