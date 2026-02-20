Language shift: Why sustainability leaders need to update their messaging for the boardroom

clock • 4 min read

In the current geopolitical and economic climate, 'resilience' is quietly replacing 'sustainability' as the language boardrooms are responding to - sustainability professionals need to shift their mindset and messaging accordingly, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer

For much of the past decade, ‘sustainability' has been the watchword of strategic ambition, with net zero targets, science-based pathways and ESG commitments serving as shorthand for corporate seriousness...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Management

Survey: UK businesses 'leading the way' with climate transition plans
Management

Survey: UK businesses 'leading the way' with climate transition plans

HSBC survey shows climate transition plans are proving a competitive advantage for UK corporates

Amber Rolt
clock 13 February 2026 • 2 min read
KPMG's Simon Weaver: 'We need to remove egos, challenge the status quo, and hold each other accountable'
Management

KPMG's Simon Weaver: 'We need to remove egos, challenge the status quo, and hold each other accountable'

KPMG's global head of ESG strategy, transformation and implementation discusses the importance of 'better connecting' science and finance

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 February 2026 • 4 min read
BSI unveils new sustainable tourism standards
Management

BSI unveils new sustainable tourism standards

Standards body debuts new standards and guidance to support the development of more sustainable tourism practices

Amber Rolt
clock 06 February 2026 • 2 min read